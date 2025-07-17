Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth $65,828,000. Capital Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 489.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 656,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,246,000 after acquiring an additional 545,457 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,209,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,795,000 after acquiring an additional 367,383 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,878,000 after acquiring an additional 299,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,214,000 after acquiring an additional 258,800 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Donaldson stock opened at $69.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.29. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.45 and a 52 week high of $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $940.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.02 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

