DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in DT Midstream by 44.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in DT Midstream by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 12,755 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in DT Midstream by 10.1% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,896,000 after buying an additional 13,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM opened at $103.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.96. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.82 and a 12-month high of $114.50.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.48 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 34.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on DTM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 target price on shares of DT Midstream and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DT Midstream

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.