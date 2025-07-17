Dustin A. Moskovitz Purchases 225,000 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $3,186,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 52,610,408 shares in the company, valued at $744,963,377.28. The trade was a 0.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Asana Stock Performance
Shares of ASAN opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.09. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.13.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.40 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.78% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,966,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 8,850.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,164,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,950,000 after buying an additional 1,151,369 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,405,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,481,000 after buying an additional 1,043,047 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,539,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,166,000 after buying an additional 937,726 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 700.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 688,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after buying an additional 602,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.
About Asana
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.
