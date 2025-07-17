Dustin A. Moskovitz Purchases 225,000 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $3,186,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 52,610,408 shares in the company, valued at $744,963,377.28. The trade was a 0.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of ASAN opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.09. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.40 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.78% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASAN. Bank of America dropped their target price on Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Asana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Asana from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.97.

Read Our Latest Report on Asana

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,966,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 8,850.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,164,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,950,000 after buying an additional 1,151,369 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,405,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,481,000 after buying an additional 1,043,047 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,539,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,166,000 after buying an additional 937,726 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 700.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 688,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after buying an additional 602,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.