Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,118,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,095,000 after buying an additional 627,875 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 695,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,427,000 after buying an additional 407,168 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 558.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 90,867 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on BROS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Melius Research raised Dutch Bros to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.94.

Dutch Bros stock opened at $62.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.15, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.65. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $86.88.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $355.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.30 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 3.20%. Dutch Bros’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 722,841 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $48,300,235.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 1,940,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,647,170.90. The trade was a 27.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 159,254 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $10,641,352.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,940,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,647,170.90. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,465,214 shares of company stock valued at $237,721,138. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

