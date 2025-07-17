E&G Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.3% of E&G Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after acquiring an additional 39,696 shares during the period. Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $12,014,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Amazon.com by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $223.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.60. The company has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $550,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,231,873. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,442,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.89, for a total transaction of $551,665,621.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 895,279,901 shares in the company, valued at $202,234,776,836.89. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,602,037 shares of company stock worth $3,044,172,641 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.