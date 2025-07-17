Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Position Decreased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,536,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,135,707,000 after purchasing an additional 44,782 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,557,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,994,000 after purchasing an additional 47,593 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,668,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,614,000 after purchasing an additional 484,497 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,451,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,683,000 after purchasing an additional 331,917 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.35 per share, with a total value of $185,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,598,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,099,559.60. This trade represents a 0.25% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 3.0%

ENPH stock opened at $39.03 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $130.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average is $53.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

