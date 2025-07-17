Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $20.77 Million Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,563 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $20,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pinterest by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,432,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,986,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,205,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,701,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,352,000 after buying an additional 6,129,985 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,635,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,441,000 after buying an additional 4,527,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 6,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $214,006.14. Following the sale, the director owned 1,158,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,527,793.63. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $3,623,946.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,414 shares in the company, valued at $298,697. The trade was a 92.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,278,445 shares of company stock worth $43,269,922 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PINS. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $42.00 price objective on Pinterest and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.97.

PINS stock opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.25. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $42.20.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 50.41%. The business had revenue of $854.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

