Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $19,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DASH. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.94.

DoorDash Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $234.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.55 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $248.74.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.67, for a total transaction of $12,619,652.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 942,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,027,419.18. The trade was a 6.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.69, for a total value of $10,929,732.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,274,788.30. This trade represents a 63.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 429,031 shares of company stock worth $94,584,086. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

