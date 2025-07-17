Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 98,528 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 98,528 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total transaction of $34,462,138.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 36,042,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,606,687,357.84. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 11th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 96,026 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total transaction of $33,489,067.50.

On Thursday, July 10th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.36, for a total transaction of $35,236,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 8th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.76, for a total transaction of $35,376,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.07, for a total transaction of $17,003,500.00.

On Monday, June 30th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.07, for a total transaction of $16,353,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 4,971 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.15, for a total transaction of $1,616,320.65.

On Tuesday, June 24th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.81, for a total transaction of $16,290,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.46, for a total transaction of $16,873,000.00.

On Monday, June 9th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.27, for a total transaction of $16,513,500.00.

On Friday, June 6th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.99, for a total transaction of $34,699,000.00.

Carvana Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $352.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.12. The company has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a PE ratio of 123.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 3.59. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $364.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 44.86%. The business's revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities set a $440.00 target price on shares of Carvana and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

