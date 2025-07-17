EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.36.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVCM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

EVCM opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20. EverCommerce has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.05.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $142.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EverCommerce will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EverCommerce news, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $263,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 2,270,672 shares in the company, valued at $23,910,176.16. This represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 23,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $260,319.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,464,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,045,135.44. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 241,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,626. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in EverCommerce by 4.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 560,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 25,412 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the second quarter valued at $5,039,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in EverCommerce by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 428,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 110,183 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in EverCommerce by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in EverCommerce by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

