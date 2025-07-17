FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director Sells $1,320,315.75 in Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.39, for a total transaction of $1,320,315.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,650.79. The trade was a 39.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FDS stock opened at $436.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $445.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $446.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.69 and a 12-month high of $499.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $585.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FDS. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $470.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.25.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

