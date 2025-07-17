FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 101 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 170,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $99,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 76,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,616,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 255.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,709,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,001,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,350 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 368,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $215,760,000 after acquiring an additional 73,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $740.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $830.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $808.00 target price (up from $650.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $732.67.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $702.91 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $442.65 and a twelve month high of $747.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $681.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $636.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.50, for a total value of $370,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 6,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,632.50. The trade was a 7.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.57, for a total transaction of $374,494.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,559,597.99. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,780 shares of company stock worth $105,009,697 in the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

