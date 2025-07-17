Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FELC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 278.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 68.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 667.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF stock opened at $34.60 on Thursday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a 52-week low of $26.90 and a 52-week high of $34.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.88.

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

