Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSTA. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 580.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 384,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,015,000 after buying an additional 135,241 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $50.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.60. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.82.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

