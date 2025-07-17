Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Still a Buy?

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPROGet Free Report) rose 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.48 and last traded at $22.62. Approximately 9,223 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

The stock has a market cap of $15.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPRO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter.

The Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (FPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in global real estate companies. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FPRO was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

