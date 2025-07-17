Financial Contrast: Hyperion DeFi (HYPD) and Its Rivals

Hyperion DeFi (NASDAQ:HYPD – Get Free Report) is one of 421 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Hyperion DeFi to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Hyperion DeFi has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperion DeFi’s peers have a beta of 1.37, indicating that their average stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hyperion DeFi and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperion DeFi 0 4 0 0 2.00 Hyperion DeFi Competitors 857 2223 4747 57 2.51

Earnings & Valuation

Hyperion DeFi currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential downside of 87.48%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 37.79%. Given Hyperion DeFi’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hyperion DeFi has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Hyperion DeFi and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperion DeFi $60,000.00 -$49.82 million -0.27 Hyperion DeFi Competitors $155.98 million -$11.44 million -57.21

Hyperion DeFi’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hyperion DeFi. Hyperion DeFi is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.8% of Hyperion DeFi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Hyperion DeFi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hyperion DeFi and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperion DeFi -62,238.41% N/A -316.90% Hyperion DeFi Competitors -14,816.17% 40.80% -32.07%

Summary

Hyperion DeFi peers beat Hyperion DeFi on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Hyperion DeFi

Eyenovia, Inc., an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis. It has a license agreement with Bausch Health Ireland Limited to develop and commercialize MicroPine in the United States and Canada; a license agreement with Arctic Vision (Hong Kong) Limited to develop and commercialize MicroPine, MicroLine, and Mydcombi in China and South Korea; and Senju Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MicroPine, MicroLine, and Mydcombi. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

