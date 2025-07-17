First Pacific Financial Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisory Group grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Variant Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.6% in the first quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $2,272,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.22.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $171.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $172.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,767,150 shares of company stock valued at $701,030,045. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

