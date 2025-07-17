Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flex by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,298,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,155,000 after purchasing an additional 817,215 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Flex by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,513,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,833,000 after purchasing an additional 916,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Flex by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,408,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,006,000 after purchasing an additional 361,049 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,484,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Flex by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,394,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,812 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Trading Up 0.6%

FLEX stock opened at $51.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.02. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $52.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,509 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $382,990.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 276,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,428,881.36. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $309,983.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 148,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,690,421.43. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,135,941 shares of company stock worth $47,582,965. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Flex from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flex in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Read Our Latest Report on FLEX

About Flex

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.