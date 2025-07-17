Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLS. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,255,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $94,629,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 307.1% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,948 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,953,000 after acquiring an additional 714,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,440,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,859,000 after acquiring an additional 527,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $53.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Flowserve Corporation has a twelve month low of $37.34 and a twelve month high of $65.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.04.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

FLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

