Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) Trading Up 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.45 and last traded at $23.39. Approximately 414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.
Formidable ETF Trading Up 0.8%
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.53.
Formidable ETF Company Profile
The Formidable ETF (FORH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by actively managing a multi-strategy approach to providing alternative exposure, include tail hedge. FORH was launched on Apr 28, 2021 and is managed by Formidable.
