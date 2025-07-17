Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,609 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,947,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,221,036,000 after buying an additional 3,810,997 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,730,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,294,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,480,000 after purchasing an additional 103,015 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $583,493,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $412,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Fortive from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Fortive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.92.

FTV stock opened at $50.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.69. Fortive Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $83.32.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,630,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,058,478.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,290. This trade represents a 21.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $12,670,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 428,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,029,554. This trade represents a 28.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

