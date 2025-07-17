Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.25 and last traded at $26.58. Approximately 147 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average is $25.14. The company has a market cap of $3.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin Exponential Data ETF stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT – Free Report) by 154.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 2.55% of Franklin Exponential Data ETF worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Franklin Exponential Data ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Exponential Data ETF (XDAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global companies believed to benefit from or facilitate Big Data and its applications such as AI, augmented and virtual reality, software-as-a-service, and personalized advertising and healthcare.

