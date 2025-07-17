Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Stock Holdings Increased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 360.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 7,980.6% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $36.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average is $36.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $39.21.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

