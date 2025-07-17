FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 176.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 73.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 397,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,170,000 after purchasing an additional 26,876 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 39.8% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 40,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAI opened at $115.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 548.33 and a beta of 1.62. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $75.06 and a 1-year high of $181.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.35.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

FTAI Aviation ( NASDAQ:FTAI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.08). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 438.32% and a net margin of 3.74%. FTAI Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 571.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $168.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FTAI Aviation

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 3,000 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.54 per share, for a total transaction of $283,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 341,852 shares in the company, valued at $32,318,688.08. The trade was a 0.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stacy Kuperus purchased 1,087 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.90 per share, with a total value of $100,982.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 88,423 shares in the company, valued at $8,214,496.70. This represents a 1.24% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,008,715. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.