FY2028 EPS Estimates for Senseonics Increased by Analyst

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) – HC Wainwright increased their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Senseonics in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 14th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.40 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Senseonics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Senseonics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Shares of Senseonics stock opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.92. Senseonics has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth $3,366,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 6,694.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,118,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 6,028,726 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Senseonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $720,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the first quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Senseonics by 299.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,088,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 815,332 shares during the last quarter. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

