Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) Trading 0% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Get Free Report) were up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.86 and last traded at $33.86. Approximately 1,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.85.

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average is $30.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 52.56% of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF

The Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (GGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks growth of capital and income by targeting US-listed companies with high future earnings potential relative to their current market value and considered to be innovative in their industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.