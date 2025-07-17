Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gen Digital’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GEN. Barclays raised their price objective on Gen Digital from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Gen Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gen Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gen Digital from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Gen Digital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Gen Digital Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:GEN opened at $30.02 on Monday. Gen Digital has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $31.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average of $27.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 59.38%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gen Digital will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gen Digital news, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $910,138.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,573.60. This trade represents a 47.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gen Digital

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 117.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 221.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gen Digital in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 19.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gen Digital in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Gen Digital Company Profile

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

