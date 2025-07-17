Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 529.5% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on G shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genpact news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $87,940.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,940. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Stock Up 1.8%

Genpact stock opened at $44.87 on Thursday. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Genpact had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.21%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

