Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $39.37 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $39.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day moving average of $36.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

