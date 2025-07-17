Hara Capital LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hara Capital LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,068,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, SLT Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $298.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,884,750. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 68,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $285.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.90 and a 12-month high of $296.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

