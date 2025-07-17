HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 5,543 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.6% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.22.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.4%

NVDA opened at $171.37 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $172.40. The company has a market cap of $4.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.76 and a 200 day moving average of $129.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,767,150 shares of company stock worth $701,030,045 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

