HC Wainwright Forecasts Stronger Earnings for Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Senseonics in a report released on Monday, July 14th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $1.40 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Senseonics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Senseonics’ FY2029 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Senseonics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Senseonics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Shares of SENS stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. Senseonics has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68. The company has a market cap of $350.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 120.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Senseonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

