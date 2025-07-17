Head-To-Head Survey: Arhaus (ARHS) & Its Rivals

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Arhaus to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arhaus and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Arhaus $1.27 billion $68.55 million 19.68 Arhaus Competitors $13.95 billion $608.19 million 13.68

Arhaus’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Arhaus. Arhaus is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arhaus 4.53% 17.36% 4.72% Arhaus Competitors 7.48% 8.13% 13.60%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Arhaus and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Arhaus has a beta of 2.56, indicating that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arhaus’ competitors have a beta of 1.26, indicating that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Arhaus and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arhaus 0 11 4 0 2.27 Arhaus Competitors 207 1722 2648 80 2.56

Arhaus currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.11%. As a group, “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies have a potential upside of 1.79%. Given Arhaus’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Arhaus is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.9% of Arhaus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of shares of all “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Arhaus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of shares of all “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arhaus competitors beat Arhaus on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc. operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits. It offers lighting products, including various distinct and artistic lighting fixtures comprising chandeliers, pendants, table and floor lamps, and sconces; textile products, such as handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws; and décor products, including various wall art to mirrors, vases to candles, and other decorative accessories. The company distributes its products through an omni-channel model comprising showrooms, e-commerce platform, print and digital media, and in-home designer services. Arhaus, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Boston Heights, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.