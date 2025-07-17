Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Cut to “Hold” at Baird R W

Baird R W lowered shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Leerink Partners set a $75.00 price objective on Henry Schein in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.36.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $69.32 on Monday. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $82.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter worth $34,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $44,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Henry Schein by 107.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 103.0% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

