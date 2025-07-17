Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,362 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.48% of Herc worth $18,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Herc by 435.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,419,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,182 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter worth about $183,786,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Herc by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,748,000 after purchasing an additional 508,359 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Herc by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 561,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,286,000 after purchasing an additional 208,158 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Herc by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 418,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,236,000 after purchasing an additional 145,381 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc Trading Down 0.0%

HRI opened at $133.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.16. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.19 and a 1-year high of $246.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.86.

Herc Announces Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($1.21). Herc had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Herc from $225.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Herc from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Herc from $250.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Herc

Herc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.