Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,003,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,434,000 after purchasing an additional 77,244 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 153,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 28,123 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE HPE opened at $20.36 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,450.58. This trade represents a 41.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,264,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,000. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

