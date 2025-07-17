Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Position Increased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in Humana by 639.1% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Humana by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $326.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.81.

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock opened at $226.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.67. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.45 and a fifty-two week high of $406.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

