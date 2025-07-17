Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 368 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $285.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $794.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.18 and its 200 day moving average is $257.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.90 and a 52 week high of $296.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.73%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

