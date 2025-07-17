IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Trading 4.2% Higher – Here’s Why

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.24. 29,480 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 96,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

IM Cannabis Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 million. IM Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 122.96% and a negative net margin of 9.10%.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands.

