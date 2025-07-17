Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its position in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Incyte by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Incyte by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Incyte by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Incyte by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $67.00 target price on shares of Incyte and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

INCY stock opened at $69.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.68. Incyte Corporation has a 52-week low of $53.56 and a 52-week high of $83.95.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.17 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 14,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $1,023,763.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 97,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,673,497.02. The trade was a 13.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $82,225.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,999.94. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,392 shares of company stock worth $3,584,411 in the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

