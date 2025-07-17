Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 583,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 606.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 32,639 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at $646,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 652,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,790,000 after acquiring an additional 314,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $325,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,696.72. The trade was a 6.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of INGR stock opened at $135.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.72. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $117.33 and a fifty-two week high of $155.44.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INGR. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.40.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

