InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.54.

INMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of InMode from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BTIG Research lowered shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of InMode from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of InMode by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,266,618 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,853,000 after buying an additional 50,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of InMode by 17.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,010,367 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $35,664,000 after buying an additional 295,296 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of InMode by 234.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,756 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $19,935,000 after buying an additional 788,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of InMode by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,084,241 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $18,107,000 after buying an additional 45,638 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of InMode by 2.2% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,049,608 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $18,620,000 after buying an additional 22,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INMD opened at $14.26 on Friday. InMode has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $901.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.14). InMode had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $77.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that InMode will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

