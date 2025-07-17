Insider Buying: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Buys 222,684 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 222,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $3,173,247.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,833,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,871,561. The trade was a 0.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $14.08 on Thursday. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average is $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 87.78%. The company had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Asana in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 825.1% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 5,815.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 9,654 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Asana from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.97.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

