Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 96,026 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 96,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total transaction of $33,489,067.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 36,042,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,923,710. This trade represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 14th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 98,528 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total transaction of $34,462,138.56.

On Thursday, July 10th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.36, for a total transaction of $35,236,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 8th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.76, for a total transaction of $35,376,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.07, for a total transaction of $17,003,500.00.

On Monday, June 30th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.07, for a total transaction of $16,353,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 4,971 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.15, for a total transaction of $1,616,320.65.

On Tuesday, June 24th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.81, for a total transaction of $16,290,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.46, for a total transaction of $16,873,000.00.

On Monday, June 9th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.27, for a total transaction of $16,513,500.00.

On Friday, June 6th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.99, for a total transaction of $34,699,000.00.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $352.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $364.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.12.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 44.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. JMP Securities set a $440.00 price target on shares of Carvana and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 961.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 960.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 251.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

