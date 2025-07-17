Insider Selling: Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Sells 2,736 Shares of Stock

Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,569.86, for a total transaction of $4,295,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,827,343.28. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 16th, W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of Transdigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,444.08, for a total transaction of $3,951,002.88.
- On Monday, May 5th, W Nicholas Howley sold 49,241 shares of Transdigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,475.85, for a total transaction of $72,672,329.85.
Transdigm Group Stock Down 0.1%
TDG opened at $1,574.40 on Thursday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,176.31 and a 52-week high of $1,585.87. The company has a market cap of $88.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,463.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,379.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transdigm Group
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on TDG shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,594.80.
Transdigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
