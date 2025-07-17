Insider Selling: Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Sells 2,736 Shares of Stock

Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,569.86, for a total transaction of $4,295,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,827,343.28. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

On Monday, June 16th, W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of Transdigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,444.08, for a total transaction of $3,951,002.88.

On Monday, May 5th, W Nicholas Howley sold 49,241 shares of Transdigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,475.85, for a total transaction of $72,672,329.85.

Transdigm Group Stock Down 0.1%

TDG opened at $1,574.40 on Thursday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,176.31 and a 52-week high of $1,585.87. The company has a market cap of $88.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,463.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,379.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transdigm Group

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 21.09%. Transdigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TDG shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,594.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDG

Transdigm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.