Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Insmed during the first quarter worth $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Insmed by 546.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 62.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Insmed

In other news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 57,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $5,537,257.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 84,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,053,869.62. This represents a 40.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 99,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $9,264,648.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 89,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,352,401.94. The trade was a 52.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 548,197 shares of company stock worth $49,124,834 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INSM shares. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Insmed from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Insmed from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on Insmed from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Insmed from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Insmed from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.07.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $104.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.44. Insmed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.40 and a 1-year high of $106.83. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 446.98% and a negative net margin of 265.93%. The company had revenue of $92.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

