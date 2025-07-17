Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 25,204 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 23,382.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter worth $929,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Price Performance

Shares of Insteel Industries stock opened at $38.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.14. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $40.03. The stock has a market cap of $746.08 million, a PE ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

About Insteel Industries

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

