Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.95.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $22.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $98.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.15. Intel has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $37.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

