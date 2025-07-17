Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IOVA. UBS Group downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Baird R W downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.22.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $744.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 176.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.71%. The firm had revenue of $49.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6795.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,777,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869,617 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,571,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,554,000 after buying an additional 1,301,846 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $18,281,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $4,191,000. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

