IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $18,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in IQVIA by 83.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 40.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 34.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in IQVIA by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $195.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Redburn Partners set a $188.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.45.

IQVIA Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $158.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.65 and a 1-year high of $252.88.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 29.16%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.